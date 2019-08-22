Birthday gifts: Better to choose or be surprised?

One of the best things about having a birthday is getting a special gift. I surveyed my classmates and asked, "If it's your birthday, would you rather pick your present or be surprised?" I asked nearly all the sixth-graders I could find during recess one day. Here is what I found out:

Choose my own present: 46

Get a surprise present: 41

As you can see, it was pretty close. Most kids, if they are lucky enough to get a birthday gift, would rather choose their own. They would rather not have someone waste money on something they won’t like. Some kids would even chip in a bit to make sure they get the best gift ever. Other kids said they didn’t really care; they were just happy that they were remembered on their special day.

George Marino's sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School