TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Birthday gifts: Better to choose or be surprised?

Credit: Kidsday illustration Ava Baes

Credit: Kidsday illustration Ava Baes

By John Costanza Kidsday Reporter
Print

One of the best things about having a birthday is getting a special gift. I surveyed my classmates and asked,  "If it's your birthday, would you rather pick your present or be surprised?" I asked nearly all the sixth-graders I could find during recess one day. Here is what I found out:

Choose my own present: 46

Get a surprise present: 41

As you can see, it was pretty close. Most kids, if they are lucky enough to get a birthday gift, would rather choose their own. They would rather not have someone waste money on something they won’t like. Some kids would even chip in a bit to make sure they get the best gift ever. Other kids said they didn’t really care; they were just happy that they were remembered on their special day.

George Marino's sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School

By John Costanza Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
At Rockville Centre's John A. Anderson Recreation Center, 7 free things to do on LI this summer
The timeless classic "Sleeping Beauty" is performed See an outdoor ballet, more LI fun this week
The new season of "Trolls" brings bigger adventures, New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
Students can show their New York pride with The hottest back-to-school trends
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search