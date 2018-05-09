We are Girl Scouts, and we wanted to earn our Bronze Award. We helped raise funds, brought awareness to the project and inspired local contractors to donate services to finish the Franklin Square Historical Society Museum.

When we first visited the building, it was a shell with no walls. They have been trying to finish the building for 11 years. When we were there, they showed us artifacts from our town like a washer, a butter turner and a cow tooth. When it was time to have our next meeting, we got the idea to help them finish the building. We also got the idea to help raise funds to refurbish the chandeliers from the former Monroe Street School so they could light the building.

We started to come up with some ideas for fundraising. We sold handmade soaps, hosted the Polk Street School parent vs. teacher volleyball game, held a car wash, and got help from our cookie and munchies sales.

We also did a beach cleanup, helped a younger Girl Scout troop with an event, and helped out another troop with their Bronze Award project to clean up our town while earning our 20 community service hours.

We really do think that doing this was our greatest accomplishment. This is something we put a lot of effort into. It also meant we gave up a lot of our free time, but it was actually fun, especially because we were with our friends. We enjoyed helping out the kids for our community service hours. We would like to give a special thanks to our Girl Scout leader, Julianna Niedermyer, for helping us with this exciting project.

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square