In my Girl Scout troop, we have an International Night. First the troops are assigned a country. Last year, my troop got Italy; this year, we have Brazil. All the girls get a passport to get stamped from each country they visit during the evening.

For Italy, the colors are green, white and red. We remembered the colors by a song, “Green green, white white, red red.” We made bracelets that represent the colors of the flag. We get together with other Girl Scout troops and rotate around to 10 different tables. At each table, there is a board displayed with facts about the country and a little bin of bracelets for the other Girl Scout troops. Each group rotates around the “world” for about 10 minutes to each country.

This night is so much fun. My favorite part of the night is presenting the country.

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown