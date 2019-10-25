Being a Girl Scout is so much fun!

I have made so many friends and so many memories. We like to do many things to help other people in our community. One of our favorite things we do is visiting The Arbors, which is an assisted living facility. It was a great experience, and we hope we made all the people who live there happy.

We made Christmas lists, which we put in a box and sent off to Santa. We got to sing some Christmas songs, too. We also handed out candy to make them happy and make them feel at home.

Girl Scouts is a great way to have fun, spend time with your friends and help the community.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma