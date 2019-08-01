TODAY'S PAPER
Girl Scouts gives me a chance to help in my family and community

Kidsday reporter Danika Riccio, of Udall Road Middle

Kidsday reporter Danika Riccio, of Udall Road Middle School, West Islip, enjoys learning and helping others as a Girl Scout. Photo Credit: Riccio family

By Danika Riccio Kidsday Reporter
Girl Scouts is the way I help my mom, my troop, and my community.

In West Islip there are many troops. The troops go from kindergarten to 12th grade. In Girl Scouts we learn how to make things, make friendships and learn life lessons. Also, in Girl Scouts we have fun events like international day, when we learn about different places around the world.

In Girl Scouts I also help my mom set up booth sales and meetings. I also like being able to work in our church garden and helping at an annual food drive.

I love Girl Scouts because it is such a fantastic experience. One of the best things is being able to spend time with my mom because she is a troop leader.

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip

By Danika Riccio Kidsday Reporter

