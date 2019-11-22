TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

When Girls on the Run walked the runway

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Olivia Lebron

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Olivia Lebron

By Ellie Stanza Kidsday Reporter
Print

Some people may think Girls on the Run is all about running. That is not the case. Our organization gets girls like me together twice a week to learn life lessons and how to be a strong independent girl.

We do so many fun things, and we are taught lessons about bullying, living a healthy lifestyle, how to make new friends and how to be a strong powerful girl.

At our meetings, we prepare to run a 5K, play games, have parties and so many other things. I have to say my favorite activity besides the 5K run was our Fashion Show at Justice Store in the Lake Success shopping center. Yes, that’s right! Justice! It was so cool. The staff at Justice let us pick out an outfit to wear. We dressed up in the outfit. They put on loud music and as they introduced us one at a time we walked the red carpet. After the show, we bought my favorite outfit to run in. The shirt says “Be Yourself," and that is what Girls on the Run is all about: Being yourself!

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park

By Ellie Stanza Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Time to take a spin around Jones Beach See the Jones Beach holiday lights, more LI fun this week
Each collectible house comes with two Nanable figures Fun stocking stuffers for kids, adults
A new movie about Fred Rogers' life -- LI 5-year-olds critique 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
The Montauk Point Lighthouse's 6th annual lighting ceremony, Montauk Lighthouse lights up
Families travel via trolley (must be age two 21 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search