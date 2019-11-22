When Girls on the Run walked the runway

Some people may think Girls on the Run is all about running. That is not the case. Our organization gets girls like me together twice a week to learn life lessons and how to be a strong independent girl.

We do so many fun things, and we are taught lessons about bullying, living a healthy lifestyle, how to make new friends and how to be a strong powerful girl.

At our meetings, we prepare to run a 5K, play games, have parties and so many other things. I have to say my favorite activity besides the 5K run was our Fashion Show at Justice Store in the Lake Success shopping center. Yes, that’s right! Justice! It was so cool. The staff at Justice let us pick out an outfit to wear. We dressed up in the outfit. They put on loud music and as they introduced us one at a time we walked the red carpet. After the show, we bought my favorite outfit to run in. The shirt says “Be Yourself," and that is what Girls on the Run is all about: Being yourself!

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park