Girls on the Run shapes body and mind

Girls on the Run is one of the most exciting things I have ever done.

Every meeting we do something new and deal with a topic that could help me in a real-life situation. You never know what will happen at the next meeting, and that is what makes it fun and exciting.

Girls on the Run helps me keep my body and mind healthy. First, we have our group discussion. We can talk about social issues, self-image, relationships and other interesting topics. Then we are up and play a physical game relating to our topic of the day. To finish our meeting, we run! This is preparing us for our 5K. lt feels really good when I cross the finish line the day of our 5K (which is 3.1 miles!).

I love to exercise. I think it is one of the most important things I can do to keep myself healthy.

Girls on the Run is helping me become a kinder, stronger, more confident girl while exercising and spending time with other girls.

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park