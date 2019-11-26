Learning to be a better me for me

Girls on the Run is not just a running program. It is because all of our coaches make one big difference. They are teaching girls how to be stronger by teaching us how to protect ourselves from bullies and how to speak up to someone who is annoying us. I like that they teach me how to be a better me for me.

We meet after school, every Tuesday and Thursday. We play a different game for each of the themes of the day like partner stretch. I love how coach Nancy, Roberta, Foula and Jimi teach us exercises and different life lessons. We find out ways to make new friends, how to treat ourselves and our minds.

Only a certain number of girls get in each season. My mom puts on every single alarm clock in the house, and every reminder on her phone,so she will be the first one to sign in.

What I like most about Girls on the Run is how the group makes sports fun. They don’t say “go run” and that’s it. They play games and let us pick the exercises. At the end of the season, we all run the 5K. I feel so good after I finish running. It’s a huge accomplishment, it feels so good because after all my practices I have achieved so much. Hey, if I can do it, anyone can do it. On the last day of girls on the run we have a huge celebration. We say goodbye, I might be sad but there’s always next season.

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park