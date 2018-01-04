I think compliment chairs are amazing.

You might be asking, what is a compliment chair? It isn’t just an ordinary chair; this is a special chair to make people feel awesome. For example, one person sits in the compliment chair and a friend, family member or classmate gives you a compliment. Then the person who gave you the compliment sits in the chair.

I think a compliment chair is a great way to make someone’s day or to make someone feel happy. You can have an awesome bonding experience with your family and friends. I think this idea is amazing for anyone to try because most people have a normal, ordinary chair that they can turn into a compliment chair.

The compliment chair is also an extraordinary idea for school classes. This chair can help classmates make new friends and be generous to one another. A compliment chair is a joyful experience for anyone. I think everyone should try this.