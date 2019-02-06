TODAY'S PAPER
Getting your first pair of eyeglasses

Kidsday reporters Kaitlyn Fastag, Pranav Vijayababu, Nekaius Bhambhani, Matthew Kunkel and Dharahaas Nalla, from Bretton Woods Elementary School in Hauppauge, display various eyeglass styles. Photo Credit: Veronica Weeks

By Nekaius Bhambhani Kidsday Reporter
Did your doctor recently tell you that you need glasses? Well, if you feel bad or weird about this, then here are some things that might help you feel better.

You can choose a variety of colors for the frame of the glasses. I just got glasses and the frame has two colors, green and black.

Then kids can choose the shape of the frame. Frames come in circular and square shapes. It’s very exciting to try on frames with different shapes and see how they look in the mirror.

Kids may also get to choose what type of designer glasses they want. For example, if you like sports you can choose from Nike, Oakley Youth, Beckham or Ray-Ban Jr. Girls might really like Vogue Kids or Polo Prep.

It was exciting to actually wear the glasses that I chose and also be able to see better. You can make it a great experience if you go in with a positive attitude and a sense of style.

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge

