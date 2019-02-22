TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Join the Children's Bike Parade in Glen Cove for July 4

Kidsday staff artist Jean Yoo, Jericho

Kidsday staff artist Jean Yoo, Jericho Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist/Jean Yoo, Jericho

By Kasey Miller Kidsday Reporter
Print

Every year on July 4, Glen Cove holds a Children’s Bike Parade. At 10 a.m. that day, you will see many decorated bikes, scooters, wagons, etc.

Every year I like to go with my family and friends. At the end of the parade there’s always cookies, ice tea, water, national songs, raffles and so much more. The city closes the roads and the mayor will walk in front of some slow cars with speakers playing music, and behind that are all the bikers!

It normally starts at the middle school and ends downtown. Every year I love waking up early and decorating my bike with streamers, American flags, colorful stars, fake flowers, balloons, and of course, I must decorate my helmet.

You can win a prize for the bike with the best decorations. The biking parade is a fun way to start your Fourth of July celebration!

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

By Kasey Miller Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Narwals, or unicorns of the sea, are the The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year
Families can take a hike to see the 7 must-see natural wonders on LI
The Nature Center at Jones Beach State Park Marine Mammal Festival, more LI fun this week
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of 36 fun things to do on LI during February winter break
AGES All WHERE Click 16 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like