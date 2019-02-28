TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove Marina a great place for family fun

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Sophia Moehringer, Massapequa Park

By Nicolas Chicvak Kidsday Reporter
Glen Cove Marina is a great place.

There is a pool and many repair rooms, and the ferry terminal is here also. (The ferry is not running now.) My family has a boat, and we keep it there during boating season. The marina is such a great family place because it is located in beautiful Hempstead Harbor and there is a picnic area, barbecues, pool and even paddleboards for rent.

I do different things on my boat. For example, we drive to beaches and then kayak or swim ashore. I sometimes take my friends on the boat. Sometimes we even take the boat down the East River and to Block Island. It took us six hours to get to Block Island, but the trip was worth it. We rented mopeds and drove around Block Island. The fresh fish was great too!

When I was 8 my dad taught me how to drive the boat. I can drive only when he is next to me. I even know how to use the radio and radar. One day I want to own my own 80-foot yacht. I better start saving now! I also have to do my share of chores on the boat, and one of the things I do is help keep it clean by washing the deck.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

