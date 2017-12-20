I tried a family adventure kit called My Gnome on the Roam. This book/game is great for me because it’s about a little gnome who is ready to take on an adventure and sightsee in different places. I like this game because I love to travel and take risks.

For example, the gnome went on a picnic and almost got hurt. I slept in a car one night, and the gnome went to the Pocono Mountains with a stranger. I went on a huge roller coaster with my gnome.

My gnome is named Romeo, from the book and movie “Romeo and Juliet” by Shakespeare. He will be going on adventures with me, and this is his first adventure to school. Romeo has a nice home where he can listen to nature sounds and the birds chirping outside, just like I do.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5