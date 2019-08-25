Go-kart delivers fun and great memories

This article is about my brother, Chrise, and I and our first go-kart.

Our first ride took place on a hot summer day. We got this go-kart at a go-kart store. This was a gift from our uncle. We would use the go-kart in our backyard. We had it for about a year until it broke down.

When it broke down we took it to the hobby place to have it fixed. We were both upset when we found out the parts were bad. The place was able to make a couple of changes to the go-kart and now it’s as good as new.

We are young for riding go-karts, but our go-kart has been giving us many fun memories. I think this is newsworthy because kids around the world could do this with their family members.

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach