Getting started in gymnastics

Are you looking for a highly rated gymnastics gym? There is a place in Garden City, Gold Medal Gymnastics, that is home of the 2018 Junior Olympic Level 10 AA Regional Champions. Not only do they have a gym in Garden City, but they have other locations around Long Island.

We visited Gold Medal Gymnastics for a free trial class. The class that we took was the girls gymnastics class. We did stretching and different exercises on the bars. The best part of this class was when we got free time at the end and we got to do things on the trampoline.

Ferguie Guardado: “The worst part of this class was when we had to go on the bars because I was terrified. I felt like I was going to fall.”

Jaylie Polanco: “I would recommend this place because the instructors were nice, and we had fun while working at the same time."

One thing about this gymnastics place is they have the ninja zone program. In this program, kids from 3 to 11 get to learn martial arts, gymnastic and freestyle moves. Both girls and boys can join, but it attracts boys more than girls.

We love that there was so much to do and so many activities.

Info: Gold Medal Gymnastics, Garden City center, 1100 Stewart Ave., Garden City. 516-357-3636. gmgc.com