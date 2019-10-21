Helping my uncle at the golf course 

Working on a golf course is really fun. I go there to work from time to time with my uncle.

First, I go the garage to help my uncle get everything ready. We go and get the balls that are already around the course and we put them in buckets. After that, we give them to people who come to play golf. We also get the golf clubs that are in good condition and give them to people who need them.

Next, we collect the balls that were hit outside the golf course. We again put the balls in buckets. We usually have lots of buckets.

The fun part comes later on while working. You go on a cart and scoot around the course. Sometimes, people hit the cart while you are driving. Once, a ball hit the back window and it made a crack in it. All in all, the golf course is really fun to work.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead