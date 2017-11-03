Ever see the show “Dance Moms”? Ever see how crazy the moms act? Well, at Leggz Ltd. Dance, our moms are nothing like that.

I’ve been dancing at Leggz since I was 3 and basically grew up with the other girls and their mothers. Their moms are like my second mothers. They always help us with costumes when we need last-minute sewing or pinning. They lend us things when we need it. For example, one time before tap class I wasn’t able to go home to get my shoes, so my mom called the mom of one of my fellow dancers, and she brought an extra pair for me to wear.

The only competition in this dance school is between the individual dancer and themselves. We want to be better today than we were yesterday, and the moms at Leggz are right there to cheer us on and support us. Leggz is basically one big extended family, where dancers, teachers and families nurture and empower one another.

If this sounds too good to be true, our moms are having the time of their lives, too. They know that’s what it’s really about, and that’s the environment that Miss Joan, Leggz owner and founder, has always encouraged.