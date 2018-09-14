Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Tips to make school better

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Travis Thompson Kidsday Reporter
Print

Have you ever looked back into the past and regretted what you did and said in school? Well, I have some tips to prevent that from happening! These tips can help you avoid messing up in school again. It’s a new year, a new beginning and a chance for you to like school more than ever.

1. Go to any extra help you can get.

2. Join clubs or other school activities.

3. Be kind to everyone.

4. Make new friends that you know you will want to be around.

5. Be on time or early to class — don’t be late.

6. Be prepared for upcoming assignments.

7. Study hard for every class.

8. Make connections with your teachers.

9. Participate in class.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School

By Travis Thompson Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Halloween season kicks off with the glow of 23 spooktacular things for families to do this fall on LI
With its big owl-like eyes and 5-inch-tall hamster-esque What was hot in 1960? Toy crazes through the years
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy food for kids
Discover kids' most pressing questions, such as why New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
WHERE/ WHEN Old Bethpage Village Restoration: 1303 Round 40 family fall festivals on LI