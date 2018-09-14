Have you ever looked back into the past and regretted what you did and said in school? Well, I have some tips to prevent that from happening! These tips can help you avoid messing up in school again. It’s a new year, a new beginning and a chance for you to like school more than ever.

1. Go to any extra help you can get.

2. Join clubs or other school activities.

3. Be kind to everyone.

4. Make new friends that you know you will want to be around.

5. Be on time or early to class — don’t be late.

6. Be prepared for upcoming assignments.

7. Study hard for every class.

8. Make connections with your teachers.

9. Participate in class.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School