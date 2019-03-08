We all want to get a good education. While it starts with us wanting to become better and smarter, it also helps if the teacher does his or her part. Here are my aspects of a good teacher:

Ability to develop relationship with students. If students do not like to interact with the teacher, they will accomplish nothing. Students will also not want to go to school every day if the teacher is not nice to them.

Dedication. If the teacher is lazy, then that person provides a bad example to the students and, as a result, the students will not work as hard. If the teacher is dedicated, the students will get a good education and have fun at the same time. I think that a dedicated teacher has an effect on the students. For example, if the teacher shows enthusiasm and fairness, then the result will be that the students will work harder.

Patient and caring personality. If the teacher has a patient and caring personality, then the students will not be afraid to ask the teacher for assistance. Also, a teacher with a patient and caring personality will be able to form strong relationships with students and motivate them to work harder.

Knowledge of students. If a teacher understands the emotions of a student, he or she will be able to help a student to solve problems. Knowledge of students also helps the teacher understand that each student has his or her own individual strengths and needs.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside