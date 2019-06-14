Goodwill Ambassadors is an excellent program at our school. Kids like it because it helps bring students together.

We are friendly and play with kids who are alone at recess. Whenever we play together, we have a lot of fun. Some specific games we play are the card game Uno, soccer, computer games and other games on the playground.

We also have monthly meetings with our leader of the program, Mr. Steven Sacks. During those meetings we talk about safety concerns and any behavior concerns on the bus and during school hours. At the end of the meetings we usually play a trivia game, boys versus girls.

It is a really nice program that I enjoy being a part of.

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury