My family went to the Grand Canyon. This national park is a natural and amazing wonder in Arizona that attracts a lot of tourists each day. I was fortunate enough to spend Thanksgiving at this beautiful place this year, and I cherish the nature of God and realize my thankfulness for the world.

This nature-made phenomenon has been carved by the Colorado River for 5 million to 6 million years. There are two sides of the Grand Canyon: the South Rim and the North Rim. Some geologists think it began as many small ancient canyons, perhaps 70 million years ago, but it has taken many centuries to reach the formation we see now.

In 1540, a group of Spanish soldiers, known as conquistadors, were led by Garcia Lopez de Cardenas, on a quest to find the fabulous Seven Cities of Gold. They are thought to be the first Europeans to see the Grand Canyon. They are believed by some historians to have explored the areas now known as Desert View and Moran Point.

The Grand Canyon is 277 miles long and up to 18 miles across. Its maximum depth is more than a mile. Depending on which rim you are visiting, it can be the coldest temperature, while the hottest part could be only miles away.

I truly loved visiting this park, and I look forward to someday exploring more of this beauty that our country is so blessed to have.

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford