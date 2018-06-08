TODAY'S PAPER
Spending time with grandparents can be great fun

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Raymond Trezza Kidsday Reporter
Print

We all know that grandparents are very special people. I think they are awesome because they sometimes take us to fun places without our parents. We don’t always get to see them a lot, so it is really fun to go someplace alone with them.

Here are some things kids in our class did with their grandparents when their parents were not around:

  • Kayli Greco went to Lake George with her siblings and grandparents. They had lots of fun for three days playing mini golf and eating at a buffet.
  • Melissa Albino went to Florida with her grandparents for 12 days. Melissa got to see the dolphins from “Dolphin Tale” while she was there.
  • Lea Traola got to have dessert for breakfast with her grandparents. They made delicious cupcakes together.
  • Elizabeth O’Carroll went to Pennsylvania with her grandma. While they were there, they went to Mr. Ed’s Candy Shop and a museum. She thought it was so cool to be together and loved getting a T-shirt from her trip.
  • Ryan Damers went to Splish Splash with his grandparents. Ryan went on every ride, and so did his grandma, except for the Cliff Diver.
  • Matthew Vilbig stayed up until 12:58 a.m. at his grandparents’ house playing video games and eating candy.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook

