We all know that grandparents are very special people. I think they are awesome because they sometimes take us to fun places without our parents. We don’t always get to see them a lot, so it is really fun to go someplace alone with them.

Here are some things kids in our class did with their grandparents when their parents were not around:

Kayli Greco went to Lake George with her siblings and grandparents. They had lots of fun for three days playing mini golf and eating at a buffet.

Melissa Albino went to Florida with her grandparents for 12 days. Melissa got to see the dolphins from “Dolphin Tale” while she was there.

Lea Traola got to have dessert for breakfast with her grandparents. They made delicious cupcakes together.

Elizabeth O’Carroll went to Pennsylvania with her grandma. While they were there, they went to Mr. Ed’s Candy Shop and a museum. She thought it was so cool to be together and loved getting a T-shirt from her trip.

Ryan Damers went to Splish Splash with his grandparents. Ryan went on every ride, and so did his grandma, except for the Cliff Diver.

Matthew Vilbig stayed up until 12:58 a.m. at his grandparents’ house playing video games and eating candy.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook