There is an endless variety of activities to do in the summer. My favorite thing to do is to go to Six Flags Great Adventure with my parents. There are a few reasons that make this my all-time favorite summer experience.

There is a waterslide section of the park called Hurricane Harbor. The waterslides can cool you off in a quick second on a hot summer day. Some of them require sitting in a tube and going down with another person or a few people. Some of them are plain, single-rider slides. Some are big, some are small, but no matter what, you will feel a thrill.

The roller coasters will get your heart pumping. It is such a rush when my mom and I race my dad and sister on side-by-side tracks. Feeling the wind in your face and having some family competition is the best.

Spending time and bonding with my parents makes me feel closer to them. There isn’t a better way to connect with your parents than to have the time of your life with them. The excitement of riding coasters and sharing the experience together creates fun childhood memories that will last a lifetime.

Out of all the relaxing, exciting and amazing activities to do in the summer with parents, going to Six Flags Great Adventure is the best. It is certainly my favorite, and I hope we continue to do this tradition throughout all of my childhood summers. I know I plan to take my kids when I am a parent.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City