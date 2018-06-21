TODAY'S PAPER
LI kid visits the Great Wall of China

Kidsday reporter Sara Li on the Great Wall

Kidsday reporter Sara Li on the Great Wall of China. Photo Credit: Li family

By Sara Li Kidsday Reporter
The Great Wall of China is really long. It is 13,170 miles long, according to a Chinese study in 2012. If you want to walk it all, you should probably bring a tent, food, water and sleeping bags and plan to take a few years to do it.

In places the wall is breaking because it is very old. It was built over many centuries starting around the 7th century B.C. Where it is broken, you have to climb off the wall and climb the mountain.

When I was in second grade, my family walked a small section. The Great Wall of China is sort of like a maze. There are many different small buildings.

Did you know? Emperor Qin Shi Huang connected different parts of the wall to protect his army from his enemies. There are holes in the wall so soldiers could shoot and so the wall does not flood when it rains.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook

