I love visiting my family in Greece

Kidsday reporter Katerina Liveris, right, of Carle Place

Kidsday reporter Katerina Liveris, right, of Carle Place High School, and her sister, Arianna, in Greece. Photo Credit: Liveris family

By Katerina Liveris Kidsday Reporter
Picture this: You're in Greece and you are at a beach by the water that is as blue as the sky and the sand is as white as powder. Every time I go to Greece, the beach is the place where all my troubles go away and I can enjoy the fresh air.

Usually, my mom, brother, sister, dad and I visit our family. Our family lives in Athens and on the island Zakynthos. Whenever we go, we like to spend as much time at the beach as we can.

There are many activities for kids at the beach. You can rent out a boat or canoe, or you can play on the tennis and basketball courts. And if you go with your parents to certain beaches, there are bars and cafes. Those are just some of the many activities. But if you go to Athens, you can go to the Acropolis or the museum for the history. And at night you can explore the city, which is beautiful. Greece is a beautiful, historical, fun and relaxing vacation.

When we visit Greece, we usually go for a month or two. I love going to Greece because I get to spend time with my family who I usually don’t get to see every day. When I’m in Athens, I get to spend time with my grandparents by helping with the garden and cooking food. And when I go to Zakynthos, I go to the beach every day because the beach is so close, it’s a five-minute walk.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School

By Katerina Liveris Kidsday Reporter

