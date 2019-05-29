On Long Island there is a little town named Greenport and in that town is the Floyd Memorial Library, which is located on First Street. Grace Floyd donated the building in 1917 in honor of her father, David Gelston Floyd, according to the library’s website. In 1997, an expansion was approved and a library dedication was held in May 1999. The library has a children’s section, an adults’ section and meeting rooms.

Throughout the year they have lots of fun activities to do. Some examples are slime-making, movies, and if you need it, homework help. The library is a popular place to go. Why? Because it’s a place where you can have fun, be yourself and see your friends.

In the summer they also have lots of activities for kids and adults. Some of those activities have included puppet shows, magic shows, story time for younger kids, and lots of crafts. Sometimes they will have movies and special trips. Many of the activities you have to sign up for, so don’t wait too long. To sign up, call 631-477-0660.

Another cool thing about the library is that there are computers in the children’s room. If all the computers are occupied, then you can go up to the front desk and ask for one of the laptops. You can also play with toys or just relax with a good book! This is the perfect place to spend some relaxing time.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School