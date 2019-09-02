TODAY'S PAPER
Come on in and take a spin at the Greenport roller skating rink

Credit: Kidsday staff artist Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

By Brae Iglesias Kidsday Reporter
One of the most popular places for kids and adults to have fun is the Greenport roller skating rink. It is special to people in Greenport, and it is dedicated to George Costello, a Vietnam veteran and longtime member of the American Legion and one of the main benefactors of the skating rink. The George D. Costello Memorial Skating Rink is housed in the American Legion Burton Potter Post 185 building. It is open year-round.

The roller rink is a not-for-profit organization and all of the activities are staffed by volunteers. They also have a pop-up shop that sells roller skates and accessories. The roller skating rink has gone through many changes throughout the years. According to published reports, it burned down in a fire in 1953. It was rebuilt and remained in operation until 2007. Building improvements caused the rink to be closed for renovations, and in 2012, superstorm Sandy flooded and damaged the building, causing the renovations to come to a halt. The newest version of the rink opened in 2018.

If you are interested in volunteering or doing community service hours or just having a good time on skates, the Greenport American Legion roller skating rink is the place to go!

Info: 102 3rd St., Greenport, 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School

