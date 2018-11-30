I have two guinea pigs, Cookie and Gary. I love them! A neighbor was moving and her new place didn’t allow pets, so my mom let me have them as my new pets.

I think you should get a guinea pig is because they’re pretty easy to take care of. All you need is a cage, guinea pig food, a special bottle for water, a fleece blanket, hay and guinea pig toys. They also love lots of attention, so you will have a new friend or two.

They’re really easy to take out of the cage because they are small. You should try to lure them into a corner and then pick them up if you want to take them out. Their diet is just hay, pellets, vegetables and lots of romaine lettuce. Be careful because there are lots of foods guinea pigs cannot eat, such as mushrooms, avocados and iceberg lettuce. Make sure to check with a vet.

Guinea pigs love to cuddle and snuggle. They love their siblings (if they have any) and they are really soft.

I really like the cute sounds they make that are like squeaks.

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport