Taking care of Trixie the guinea pig

I have a guinea pig named Trixie, which means she who brings happiness. I love her.

I have only had my guinea pig for a couple of months, but we are good pals. She lives in her cage in my bedroom on my desk. One day, my dad and I were going to Starbucks and we then decided to visit a nearby pet store. The moment I saw Trixie I wanted her.

Trixie likes it when I come in the room. She knows that I am going to let her out of her cage for a while. We usually play together for about an hour. She hangs on me or I let her run around on my bed.

Here are some tips to keep your guinea pig happy. Caring for your pet is important if you want to keep it healthy.

Change and refill water every day.

Clean cage at least once a week so your pet does not smell.

Play with them at least one hour a day (does not have to be one hour straight).

Brush its fur.

Follow the pet store or veterinarian’s advice on feeding them. Watch their diet and make sure you don’t underfeed or overfeed them.

I want you to love them as much as I love mine, and that’s a lot.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon