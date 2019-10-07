TODAY'S PAPER
Taking care of Trixie the guinea pig

Kidsday reporter Gavin Scott of West Babylon with

Kidsday reporter Gavin Scott of West Babylon with his guinea pig, Trixie. Photo Credit: Scott family

By Gavin Scott Kidsday Reporter
I have a guinea pig named Trixie, which means she who brings happiness. I love her.

I have only had my guinea pig for a couple of months, but we are good pals. She lives in her cage in my bedroom on my desk. One day, my dad and I were going to Starbucks and we then decided to visit a nearby pet store. The moment I saw Trixie I wanted her.

Trixie likes it when I come in the room. She knows that I am going to let her out of her cage for a while. We usually play together for about an hour. She hangs on me or I let her run around on my bed.

Here are some tips to keep your guinea pig happy. Caring for your pet is important if you want to keep it healthy.

  • Change and refill water every day.
  • Clean cage at least once a week so your pet does not smell.
  • Play with them at least one hour a day (does not have to be one hour straight).
  • Brush its fur. 
  • Follow the pet store or veterinarian’s advice on feeding them. Watch their diet and make sure you don’t underfeed or overfeed them.  

I want you to love them as much as I love mine, and that’s a lot.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon

By Gavin Scott Kidsday Reporter

