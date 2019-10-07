Taking care of Trixie the guinea pig

I have a guinea pig named Trixie, which means she who brings happiness. I love her.
I have only had my guinea pig for a couple of months, but we are good pals. She lives in her cage in my bedroom on my desk. One day, my dad and I were going to Starbucks and we then decided to visit a nearby pet store. The moment I saw Trixie I wanted her.
Trixie likes it when I come in the room. She knows that I am going to let her out of her cage for a while. We usually play together for about an hour. She hangs on me or I let her run around on my bed.
Here are some tips to keep your guinea pig happy. Caring for your pet is important if you want to keep it healthy.
- Change and refill water every day.
- Clean cage at least once a week so your pet does not smell.
- Play with them at least one hour a day (does not have to be one hour straight).
- Brush its fur.
- Follow the pet store or veterinarian’s advice on feeding them. Watch their diet and make sure you don’t underfeed or overfeed them.
I want you to love them as much as I love mine, and that’s a lot.
Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.