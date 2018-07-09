TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
81° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Accident keeps LI kid stuck in gym class

Kidsday reporters Aedan Cotter, left, Jake Gruosso and

Kidsday reporters Aedan Cotter, left, Jake Gruosso and Francesco Vecchio re-enact Jake's arm getting stuck in the radiator. Photo Credit: Colleen Topping

By Aedan Cotter, Jake Gruosso and Francesco Vecchio Kidsday Reporters
Print

Fifth grade. The start of school. Two weeks in. Four friends. One radiator. One scar.

It all started in fifth grade. The year had just started, and we were in our second week of school. This all happened during gym class. The day started out pretty normal. You know, pretty normal, chillin’ in class, but excited to get to gym.

So our gym teacher, Mrs. Lisa Santos, was making us do a warm-up, which she called partner tag. Everyone had to grab a partner. Jake was with Francesco and Aedan was with our other friend, Valerie. We were coming to a corner, and Aedan and Valerie were right behind Francesco and Jake.

And then: Kabooshhhhh!

Jake collided right with the radiator while Francesco was still holding on to him. Aedan and Valerie stopped to make sure Jake was all right. But, oh boy, he wasn’t. In fact, Jake’s arm went straight through the radiator, and he could not get his arm out.

When Jake finally managed to pull his arm out, he was crying (wouldn’t you?!). At first, he couldn’t move his arm and thought his arm would fall off. Jake ran straight to the nurse’s office and we were scared about what happened. We were all surprised when we heard him hit the radiator!

Today this story is still remembered as a hysterical moment at our school — even Jake still laughs about it.

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park

By Aedan Cotter, Jake Gruosso and Francesco Vecchio Kidsday Reporters

More Family

Many high school students choose to participate in 14 ways to spend the year abroad
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Avrie Katz figured out the quickest and easiest 22 places to play mini-golf on LI
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out