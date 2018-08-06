Two years ago I started doing gymnastics and I was invited to the competition team. And last year was my first full year competing, and I had a lot of success. I started as a level 2 and these are all my places and scores.

We started on floor and I got a 9.5 and first place. On the second event, which was beam, I got a 9.3 and second place. The third event was bars and I got a 9.1 and first place. My all-around score was a 36.9, and I got first place.

Since then I have continued to have great luck in gymnastics. I practice very hard, and this hard work is paying off.

I even competed in the New York State championships and was considered a level 2 gymnast. My all-around score was 37.3, which was second. My entire team got second place in New York State.

Looking back at my level 2 experience, I have grown a lot as a gymnast. As of now, I’m a level 4 gymnast because of my hard work and determination. I was able to skip level 3 and looking forward to having a successful competition year.

Being a gymnast has been very rewarding for me, and I hope to continue doing it for a long, long time!

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley