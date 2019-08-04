TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Learn coding with the Hack laptop

Kidsday reporters Julia Xu and Charlie Gorenstein test

Kidsday reporters Julia Xu and Charlie Gorenstein test the new Hack computer at Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Charlie Gorenstein and Julia Xu Kidsday Reporters
Print

Are you trying to learn how to code? We have the perfect computer for you. We tested out a new laptop, called Hack. The Hack laptop is a cool and fun learning tool that teaches kids how to code.   You’ll meet fictional characters like Ada, do quests and play games like Fizzics that you can change, or hack, by coding.

This laptop was created by a company called Endless to teach kids how to code. It is good for STEM projects you work on in school. There are no ads and that makes it even better for us. What else is in it? A calculator, Spotify, Scratch and so much more. You can even Skype with it.

The Hack laptop is a fun, new and exciting way for kids to play. It is a great present for a holiday or birthday, and while it’s a gift, it still helps kids learn.

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck

By Charlie Gorenstein and Julia Xu Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 best places for families on LI
This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
18 historic LI places kids will love
Visit Bayville Adventure Park and enjoy a pirate-themed 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Splish Splash in Calverton features two wave pools 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search