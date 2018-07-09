TODAY'S PAPER
My cutting-edge haircut has some fine designs

Kidsday reporter Jake Gruosso's favorite fancy haircut.

Kidsday reporter Jake Gruosso's favorite fancy haircut. Photo Credit: Gruosso family

By Jake Gruosso Kidsday Reporter
Where do I start with this . . . . oh, I know, it all started when I got my first haircut at Manny’s Barber Shop on Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park.

Every time I get a haircut I always get some type of design on the left side of my head, and it looks so cool.

One time I got fire on my head and it was so “lit.” Other times I just get random lines. Once, two years ago, I got the number 16 on the back of my head.

Haircuts are such an important part of my life, and each and every one of them is inspired by my memories of something that is awesome and cool.

My favorite haircut that I got was probably the one with zigzags of five colors in it that you see in the photo.

Oh, and speaking of colors, Manny is the one who colors my hair. I am going to continue getting these insane haircuts.

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementrary School, New Hyde Park

