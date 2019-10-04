How Halloween tricks and treats came to America

Each year on Oct. 31, people celebrate Halloween. Kids spend the night trick-or-treating, going door-to-door to get candy from their neighbors.

Did you know that Halloween actually began more than 2,000 years ago? It was a celebration marking the end of the harvest season. The next day, All Saints Day, was the start of winter and darkness. In the mid-1800s, immigrants coming to the United States brought traditions with them. This includes dressing up in costumes, asking their neighbors for food and money, and pulling pranks in the evening on Halloween.

Halloween wasn’t always celebrated in the United States, but it has certainly become an important part of our culture. You can find out more about this holiday and others just by checking out Britannica Encyclopedia or other websites.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon