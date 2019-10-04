TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How Halloween tricks and treats came to America

Credit" Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

Credit" Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Victoria Berk Kidsday Reporter
Print

Each year on Oct. 31, people celebrate Halloween.  Kids spend the night trick-or-treating, going door-to-door to get candy from their neighbors.

Did you know that Halloween actually began more than 2,000 years ago? It was a celebration marking the end of the harvest season. The next day, All Saints Day, was the start of winter and darkness. In the mid-1800s, immigrants coming to the United States brought traditions with them. This includes dressing up in costumes, asking their neighbors for food and money, and pulling pranks in the evening on Halloween.

Halloween wasn’t always celebrated in the United States, but it has certainly become an important part of our culture. You can find out more about this holiday and others just by checking out Britannica Encyclopedia or other websites. 

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon

By Victoria Berk Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Skittles: 27,641 pounds Fave Halloween candy by state: NY's may surprise you
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Matthew Muratore is very excited about Turning 1 Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
The Mohan Family enjoying a beautiful, fun filled, Share your favorite family memories
This interactive plush bear with moving eyes, nose Walmart's 'Top Rated by Kids' holiday toy list of 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search