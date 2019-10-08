TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Making your own scarecrow

Kidsday reporters Katiemae Murray, left, and Mariana Figueroa

Kidsday reporters Katiemae Murray, left, and Mariana Figueroa of West Babylon with their homemade scarecrow. Photo Credit: Shannon Murray

By Mariana Figueroa and Katiemae Murray Kidsday Reporters
Print

You know Halloween is only a few weeks away. Have you started decorating? We made a scarecrow and it was really easy.

Do you have old clothes you don’t know what to do with? All you need are jeans, shirts, a hat, some fabric, an old broomstick (or any stick), some fabric, needle and thread, some crumbled up newspaper (or hay, if you have it!), and you are on your way.

We made ours in just a short time, and you can do it, too. The toughest part was the sewing, but it is easy once you get started. It will look great on your front lawn or porch or just in your window looking out at the trick or treaters as they come closer to your door.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon

By Mariana Figueroa and Katiemae Murray Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Celebrate autumn at the Long Island Fall Festival Long Island Fall Festival, more fun this week
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Skittles: 27,641 pounds Fave Halloween candy by state: NY's may surprise you
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search