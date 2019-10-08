You know Halloween is only a few weeks away. Have you started decorating? We made a scarecrow and it was really easy.

Do you have old clothes you don’t know what to do with? All you need are jeans, shirts, a hat, some fabric, an old broomstick (or any stick), some fabric, needle and thread, some crumbled up newspaper (or hay, if you have it!), and you are on your way.

We made ours in just a short time, and you can do it, too. The toughest part was the sewing, but it is easy once you get started. It will look great on your front lawn or porch or just in your window looking out at the trick or treaters as they come closer to your door.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon