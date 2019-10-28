It was a dark, fun night! It was the best night ever, it was Halloween Family Fun Night at our school, Duffield Elementary.

Halloween fun night is just like Halloween, but at school. Isn’t that crazy? So you just dress up in a Halloween costume and then go trick or treating to all of the classrooms. There is also a haunted courtyard, I went in it, and it was super scary. There were two girls following me with masks on. Ahhhhh!

At the end of the walk, there was a teddy bear. I thought it would jump at me and it did. In the cafeteria there was a dance party with a DJ, and there also were Italian ices. In the gym, there were games and a face-painting section. I had mine painted like a butterfly. I played all the games and I won so many treats. I got so many pencils and candy and treats.

I love Halloween Family Fun Night at Duffield!

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma