We were curious to see which items kids really don’t want to receive from adults as a Halloween treat. We gave them five choices, and here are our results:
Goody bag without candy: 135
Mints: 53
Granola bar: 51
Pretzels: 21
Pennies: 19
We asked the kids why they didn’t want a goody bag without candy. The most popular answer was that the whole purpose of Halloween is to get candy. Most kids agree they are thankful to get things on this day, but there are some items they might just throw away.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.