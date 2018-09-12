Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Tips for making Halloween trick-or-treating safer

Kidsday reporters Hussain Iqbal, left, David Bailey and

Kidsday reporters Hussain Iqbal, left, David Bailey and Dylan Smakal advise checking Halloween candy to make sure it's safe. Photo Credit: Allison Krieb

By David Bailey, Hussain Iqbal and Dylan Smakal Kidsday Reporters
Print

In just a few weeks, the air gets a little colder, leaves are falling, and horror movies are playing. Be prepared because you are about to jump out of your skin. All the creepy costumes will send chills down your spine. Get ready because you and your friends will be running around the neighborhood ringing doorbells and having candy dumped into your Halloween baskets.

We do have some advice for you: Be careful! Make sure you look at your candy carefully and check that the wrappers are intact. If it looks as if your candy has been tampered with — holes in the bag or just loose candy — throw it away. Trick-or-treat only at houses where you know the people. Don’t take a chance and think it can’t happen to you. We think it is an even better idea if you have your parents check your goodies first.

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island

By David Bailey, Hussain Iqbal and Dylan Smakal Kidsday Reporters

More Family

"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The Moj Moj Claw Machine will bring the Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holiday season
The treat is the chocolate or peanut M&M'S, New, sweet treats for Halloween
Baby Jack-Jack Parr is the youngest member of Fortnite, unicorns and more top Halloween costumes for kids
Adventureland, located in Farmingdale, is a favorite among 50 places every LI family should check out
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today