Horses, food and shopping at the Hampton Classic

The Hampton Classic in Bridgehampton is a horse competition where every horse gets a chance to complete a course. Whoever does it best and in the least time wins.

There is also an area for shopping and buying delicious food. I would really suggest visiting the food area. They have a variety of delectable foods such as breakfast burritos, home fries and truffle fries. But enough about food — let’s talk about the Hampton Classic.

The Hampton Classic is a great experience for kids all over. My sister, Romy, even participated in it. Kids can also visit the playground next to the shopping area, and to top it all off, there is a petting zoo for kids with an outdoor show place.

The Hampton Classic is a very prestigious event for riders all over the Hamptons. And it has more than 75 years of tradition — wow. I would really recommend it. The kids who ride are very good.

Info: Hampton Classic, 240 Snake Hollow Rd., Bridgehampton, Aug. 25-Sept. 1, hamptonclassic.com

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor