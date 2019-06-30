TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Horses, food and shopping at the Hampton Classic

Kidsday reporter Thijs Lauer's sister, Romy Lauer, competes

Kidsday reporter Thijs Lauer's sister, Romy Lauer, competes at the Hampton Classic last year. Photo Credit: Lauer family

By Thijs Lauer Kidsday Reporter
Print

The Hampton Classic in Bridgehampton is a horse competition where every horse gets a chance to complete a course. Whoever does it best and in the least time wins.

There is also an area for shopping and buying delicious food. I would really suggest visiting the food area. They have a variety of delectable foods such as breakfast burritos, home fries and truffle fries. But enough about food — let’s talk about the Hampton Classic.

The Hampton Classic is a great experience for kids all over. My sister, Romy, even participated in it. Kids can also visit the playground next to the shopping area, and to top it all off, there is a petting zoo for kids with an outdoor show place.

The Hampton Classic is a very prestigious event for riders all over the Hamptons. And it has more than 75 years of tradition  — wow. I would really recommend it. The kids who ride are very good.

Info: Hampton Classic, 240 Snake Hollow Rd., Bridgehampton, Aug. 25-Sept. 1, hamptonclassic.com

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor

By Thijs Lauer Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 best places for families on LI
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Inspired by the Neftlix original series "True and New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search