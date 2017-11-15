I tested Happy Atoms: Introduction to Atoms and Molecules (Thames & Kosmos). This magnetic and fun molecule-making game helps kids learn about their atoms easily. With an app to follow that tells us what molecule we made and fun facts about the molecule, learning has never been easier.

I had a lot of fun learning interesting facts about the molecules that I made. Did you know that both sodium and chlorine are poisonous, but together they create a common condiment found in restaurants called table salt? The app also tells us the state it is in when it is at room temperature, and whether it is hazardous or not.

I would recommend this game for third to sixth graders. It is a fun way to learn. Overall, I would rate this 4 smiles out of 5.