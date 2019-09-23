Fall is the best time to visit Harbes Family Farm

Apple picking is a nice activity to do in the fall because that is when the apples are ripening and you can get them very fresh from the trees.

We think Harbes Family Farm is a great place to hang out with family and friends. When you enter, you don’t have to pay until you leave because it depends on how much fruit you picked. When we went with our families, we had so much fun. We normally go twice a year. When we were done getting apples at Harbes Apple Picking Orchards, we go to the mini-playground for a while and then we go home and make the fruit into a punch.

There are also so many other fruits like plums, peaches, pumpkins, blueberries and strawberries. Our favorite apples are the green apples because they are sour and sweet, and we like that flavor a lot. Also, there is corn and a corn maze. They also have hayrides, pumpkin and apple festivals, pig races and other farm entertainment. It is so much fun.

Info: Harbes Farm & Orchard, 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead. harbesfamilyfarm.com

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School