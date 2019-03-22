Have you ever considered what type of career you want when you are older? I have always been interested with all things water-related. I interviewed Capt. Ryan Sammis, one of Huntington’s own harbormasters, to see if his job is as cool as it sounds.

A harbormaster is a licensed U.S. Coast Guard captain who enforces state and local laws as well as responds to search and rescue calls. A harbormaster has many responsibilities, such as managing vessel traffic, keeping safe and secure waterways, helping in emergencies, and patrolling harbor and ports, just to name a few.

The harbormaster has three boats on the water at any given time, with two captains on each boat. The boats are equipped with EMT bags, as well as special pumps and crash kits. The harbormasters work closely with the Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police Department. In the event that you need to reach the Huntington harbormaster for water emergencies, use VHF Ch. 16, or dial 911.

Sounds pretty awesome to me! To become a harbormaster, you must obtain your captain's license and complete the county civil service test. Most of us still have a while before choosing our plans for the future, but in the meantime, Capt. Ryan suggests taking a boating safety class to become more familiar with our local waters. I am proud to say I have completed my boating safety course, hopefully making me one step closer to picking a cool job like this one.

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station