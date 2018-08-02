The new Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has been a smash hit since its opening day this past spring at the Lyric Theatre in Manhattan.

Harry Potter fans have been going crazy over the fact that the production has finally made its way from London to New York. This is the first Harry Potter play of its kind. It’s new, it’s unique and it’s Harry Potter!

Since last fall, tickets have been have been selling out like crazy. The official opening was on April 22, with no signs of slowing in popularity. The Lyric Theatre has undergone a complete renovation and transformation in preparation for the show. The impressive cast of actors are Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy) taking the stage for this two-part event.

What makes this play unique is that it is presented in two parts, which are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

The play begins 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. Harry, all grown up, is having family problems. His youngest son, Albus, is tired of living in his famous dad’s shadow and wants to step into the light as himself. After making friends with Scorpius Malfoy, the son of his father’s once-known enemy, the boys form a bond as they both are relatable and have their own problems. Albus’ friend Scorpius is rumored to have been Voldemort’s child and is having a hard time at school from the other kids. Harry does not approve of the friendship because Albus is acting weirdly around him, but ultimately, Albus feels as though he can’t live up to being a Potter and teenage hardships like bullying.

The trouble begins when Amos Diggory, the father of Cedric Diggory (who died in the fourth Potter book), comes by and begs Harry to use one of the ministry time-turners and to save his son. Harry denies having any time-turner and sends Amos away.

Albus overhears this and in his third year at Hogwarts, he and Scorpius try to do something about it. They go on a dangerous, elaborate mission to steal a time-turner from the ministry and to go back and save Cedric.

I don’t want to spoil the amazing ending, so I would recommend you check out “The Cursed Child” on Broadway. Visit online at harrypottertheplay.com

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown