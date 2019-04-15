TODAY'S PAPER
Visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando

Kidsday reporter Joey Klepper, of Canaan Elementary School

Kidsday reporter Joey Klepper, of Canaan Elementary School in Patchogue, was introduced to Harry Potter on a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. Photo Credit: Klepper family

By Joey Klepper Kidsday Reporter
My Harry Potter obsession started just after I went to Universal. Every August, my family goes to Universal Studios in Orlando. There I saw the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

There were tall buildings and the dragon on top of Gringotts Bank. I went on the Harry Potter rides. I saw Lord Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange, Harry, Ron and Hermione. They were riding their broomsticks. Then Draco Malfoy came. It was so cool.

I decided I had to read the books. My uncle had the whole series and he gave them to me. I’m currently on the sixth book, called “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” My uncle also gave me a Gryffindor scarf and Harry Potter’s wand. It’s my favorite book series.

I made sure to watch the movie after I read each book. I find the movies are fun to watch but the books are so much better! I am sad that I am almost finished with the series of books, but I guess I can just go back and read them again!

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue

By Joey Klepper Kidsday Reporter

