My Harry Potter obsession started just after I went to Universal. Every August, my family goes to Universal Studios in Orlando. There I saw the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

There were tall buildings and the dragon on top of Gringotts Bank. I went on the Harry Potter rides. I saw Lord Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange, Harry, Ron and Hermione. They were riding their broomsticks. Then Draco Malfoy came. It was so cool.

I decided I had to read the books. My uncle had the whole series and he gave them to me. I’m currently on the sixth book, called “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” My uncle also gave me a Gryffindor scarf and Harry Potter’s wand. It’s my favorite book series.

I made sure to watch the movie after I read each book. I find the movies are fun to watch but the books are so much better! I am sad that I am almost finished with the series of books, but I guess I can just go back and read them again!

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue