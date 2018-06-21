When I got my first wand, I had read only two “Harry Potter” books. My first wand was Hermione Granger’s. Then I got Professor Dumbledore’s (the elder wand). Ever since I read all the other books and watched all the movies, I wanted more wands.

So far I have only the two, but soon I will have more. I also would really like to go to the Harry Potter studio tour in London to get some “Fantastic Beasts” wands.

I really like wands, collecting them, and Harry Potter. There are almost 50 wands, and I hope to get them all.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook