The idea of the game Hearing Things (Hasbro Gaming) is to put on the speech-canceling headphones and quickly guess the phrase being spoken. Which is basically saying you cannot hear anything, and you have to guess what the other person is saying by reading their lips.

When I played the game, it was really fun. Funny cards, and good concept. The one issue I had with it was that the game makers want to make sure you cannot hear anything outside the headphones, so they blast background noise in them (which is people talking really loud all at once) when you push a button. But the noise was so loud it gave me a headache. That is the only part I disliked about the game.

The game says it’s for ages 12 and up. I do not really agree with that. I think it should be ages 8 and up, because 12 is a bit old for a game in which you put on headphones and read lips.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5