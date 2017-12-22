TODAY'S PAPER
Heat Holders socks and tights will keep you warm all winter

Kidsday reporters, from left, Kaitlyn Wing, Olivia Breglio and Ashley Dowdell tested Heat Holders thermal socks and tights. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Olivia Breglio, Ciara Callahan, Ashley Dowdell, Stephanie Lo Piccolo, Kate Murphy, Grace Pizzardi and Kaitlin Wing Kidsday Reporters
Heat Holders are socks or thermal tights that will provide you with complete comfort and warmth.

They are specially developed with thermal yarn that insulates against cold air. Heat Holders are made of acrylic, polyester, nylon and elastane. With this technology you will have warmth and comfort all day long.

Heat Holders are the most comfortable pair of socks you could imagine. They feel like little heaters on your feet. You can wear them for anything: ice skating, sledding, cold mornings, skiing, you name it. You will never be cold again with Heat Holders, even outside on a cold night. You will also never want to take them off.

These amazing socks aren’t just for kids. Heat Holders can be worn by anyone from a baby to a senior citizen. The decorative designs make them appealing and fun. Heat Holders are the perfect gift for any holiday.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

