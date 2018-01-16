Recently, we took an exciting trip to Manhattan to meet and interview actor Jace Norman, the star of the Nickelodeon show “Henry Danger.”

We were all nervous and excited because it was a great opportunity to meet an actor we enjoy watching on television. Jace plays the roles of Henry Hart and the superhero Kid Danger on the show. He also has a new animated series that can be seen on Nickelodeon, “The Adventures of Kid Danger.”

We sat down and had a great conversation about his personal life, his thoughts on his show “Henry Danger,” as well future projects. He was very welcoming and kind. We had a great time getting to know him because he was so much fun and easy to talk to.

Ava asked: What were some of your first thoughts about the rest of the cast members when you first started the show? He replied that Riele [Downs, who plays Charlotte Bolton] was really shy and didn’t really talk to us when we tried to start a conversation. Sean [Ryan Fox, who plays Jasper Dunlop] was super outgoing and always talking, Jace said. He also said that Sean was a bit crazy. The last person was Cooper Barnes, who plays Captain Man. Jace said Cooper was super nice and friendly and that he and Cooper clicked really fast.

Jenna was curious about his thoughts on seeing himself on TV for the first time. At first he hated it, he said, because on any video recording, your voice sounds different, but then he got used to it.

Cade wondered how he was hoping the show would end. Jace said he hopes the original prophecy of Kid Danger becoming Captain Man is fulfilled.

Tommy asked if he ever wore his disguise in public. He told us not yet. He thought it was a great idea, though, and that he and Cooper will have to try it.

Another question we asked was: If you were the director of the show, how would you improve Henry? He responded, “I don’t know because the directors and I collaborate a lot, so I talked about it a lot with them, and it’s already what I wanted it to be.”

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was also asked about doing impressions. He said they do a lot of them on the set, especially President Donald Trump. Jace did a great impression of our president that made everyone laugh.

Our classmates who couldn’t come to the interview wanted us to ask Jace if he played any sports or had other interests. Jace said, “I’ve played lacrosse, soccer, and I was on a swim team.”

“The Adventures of Kid Danger” is a half-hour animated series based on characters from TV’s top kids series, “Henry Danger.” It premieres on Nickelodeon on Friday at 6:30 p.m.