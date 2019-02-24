In Glen Cove, there is a restaurant that has been around for almost a century!

Henry’s Confectionery has been serving breakfast and other great treats since 1929. It was first owned by the Wolke family. A man named Joseph Valensisi bought Henry’s in 2000. Henry’s still has homemade ice cream and chocolate so go there today.

It is the place to visit and just be with your friends and family. Why your family? Because once you walk in you are treated as if you are part of their family!

Info: 8 Glen Street, Glen Cove, Monday to Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove