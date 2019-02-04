Don’t you hate when you get the hiccups and you want it to stop? Well, we have solutions to stop your hiccups that our classmates shared with us.

Get a glass of water and drink it quickly. The idea behind this is that quickly gulping down the cold water relaxes the momentum of the hiccup. We also tried this in our class with Matthew Kunkel because he had hiccups, so he drank water nonstop for about 5 seconds and he started to cough and his hiccups went away.

The idea behind this is that quickly gulping down the cold water relaxes the momentum of the hiccup. We also tried this in our class with Matthew Kunkel because he had hiccups, so he drank water nonstop for about 5 seconds and he started to cough and his hiccups went away. Get a white piece of paper, ask the person what color it is three times and then ask, “What do cows drink?” The way this can help is because it distracts the mind and that stops your hiccups. We did this with Delilah Gladle and one of our teachers, Mrs. Dungate, and it worked.

The way this can help is because it distracts the mind and that stops your hiccups. We did this with Delilah Gladle and one of our teachers, Mrs. Dungate, and it worked. Try to hold your breath for about seven seconds and then wait. We have tried this method with one of our class members, Mikaela Hennessy. The method did work for her.

We have tried this method with one of our class members, Mikaela Hennessy. The method did work for her. Gargle water. We tried this on one of our classmates, Julia Mennella. She gargled water for about seven seconds and her hiccups stopped. The idea behind this is that when you gargle water, it stops the irritation produced in the diaphragm.

We tried this on one of our classmates, Julia Mennella. She gargled water for about seven seconds and her hiccups stopped. The idea behind this is that when you gargle water, it stops the irritation produced in the diaphragm. Tug on your tongue. The reason for this is that it helps to stimulate the vagus nerve (which runs from the brain to the abdomen) and ease the diaphragm spasms. Classmate Salvatore Moccia did this when he had hiccups and he said, “You have to pull very hard and then your hiccups will stop.”

The reason for this is that it helps to stimulate the vagus nerve (which runs from the brain to the abdomen) and ease the diaphragm spasms. Classmate Salvatore Moccia did this when he had hiccups and he said, “You have to pull very hard and then your hiccups will stop.” Breathe into a paper (not plastic) bag. The idea behind this is that hiccups are caused by spasms in your body and the paper bag traps the carbon dioxide, allowing you to inhale it in more concentrated levels.

The idea behind this is that hiccups are caused by spasms in your body and the paper bag traps the carbon dioxide, allowing you to inhale it in more concentrated levels. Hug your knees. The idea behind this is that when you hug your knees, it sends a relaxing signal through the vagus nerve.

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge